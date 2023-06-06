Tarragona

In this effervescent port city, Roman history collides with beaches, bars and a food scene that perfumes the air with freshly grilled seafood. The biggest lure is the wealth of ruins in Spain’s second-most important Roman site, including a mosaic-packed museum and a seaside amphitheatre. A roll-call of fantastic places to eat gives you good reason to linger in the knot of lanes in the attractive medieval centre, flanked by a towering cathedral with Romanesque and Gothic flourishes.

    Catedral de Tarragona

    Tarragona

    Crowning the town, Tarragona’s cathedral incorporates both Romanesque and Gothic features, as typified by the main facade. The flower-filled cloister has…

    Museu Nacional Arqueològic de Tarragona

    Tarragona

    This excellent museum does justice to the cultural and material wealth of Roman Tarraco. The mosaic collection traces changing trends from simple black…

    Amfiteatre Romà

    Tarragona

    Near the beach is Tarragona's well-preserved amphitheatre, dating from the 2nd century CE, where gladiators hacked away at each other or wild animals. In…

    Museu d'Història de Tarragona

    Tarragona

    The Museu d'Història de Tarragona consists of various Unesco World Heritage Roman sites, as well as some other historic buildings around town. A combined…

    PortAventura

    Tarragona

    A massive, blockbuster amusement park, PortAventura lies 10km west of Tarragona. Divided into themed sections, it's crammed with exhilarating rides and…

    Aqüeducte de les Ferreres

    Tarragona

    This magnificent aqueduct sits in a tangle of dusty pathways and glades 4km north of central Tarragona, just off the AP7 (near where it intersects with…

    Fòrum de la Colònia

    Tarragona

    For a time-hopping view of Roman archways framing modern tower blocks, visit Tarragona's main provincial forum, thought to date from around 30 BC. You'll…

    Pretori i Circ Romà

    Tarragona

    This sizeable complex with two separate entrances includes part of the vaults of Tarragona's well-preserved, late-1st-century Roman circus, where chariot…

