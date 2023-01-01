Fòrum de la Colònia

For a time-hopping view of Roman archways framing modern tower blocks, visit Tarragona's main provincial forum, thought to date from around 30 BC. You'll see the foundations of former tabernae (shops) scattered around the curia, the municipal council's meeting place. Linked to the site by a footbridge is another excavated area, which includes a stretch of Roman street.

The discovery of foundations of a temple to Jupiter, Juno and Minerva suggests the forum was bigger and more important than had previously been assumed.