This sizeable complex with two separate entrances includes part of the vaults of Tarragona's well-preserved, late-1st-century Roman circus, where chariot races were once held, as well as the Plaça del Rei's Pretori tower (climb it for 360° city views) and part of the provincial forum, the political heart of Roman Tarraconensis province. The circus, over 300m long and accommodating 30,000 spectators, stretched from here to beyond Plaça de la Font to the west.