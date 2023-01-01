Just 3km northwest of Vilafranca on the BP2121, this is the area’s premier winemaker, with a family winemaking tradition dating from the 17th century and a strong emphasis on organic production and renewable energy.

Apart from a shop, tasting room and high-end restaurant, there's also a small (free) museum containing ancient amphorae, a massive wine press, videos on the craft of barrel making, and the 1930s Renault once used by the winemaker to reach small vineyards in the mountains.

Tours in a multitude of languages explore the vineyards and several bodegas. Reserve ahead.