At the heart of Vilafranca's old town, this much-restored creation is one of Catalonia's earliest Gothic churches, begun in 1285. The exterior has mythic touches like fantastical animals and gargoyles peering from its stonework; a few Romanesque details, including arches and an original door, remain. During the civil war it was used as a mechanics' workshop.

Ask at the tourist office about arranging visits to the top of the bell tower (summer only).