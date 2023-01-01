There is no more glorious spot to sip cava than the vaulted interior of Codorníu's palatial Modernista headquarters, designed by Catalan architect Josep Puig i Cadafalch, just beyond the northeast edge of Sant Sadurní d’Anoia. Codorníu's wine-making activities are documented back to the 16th century.

Josep Raventós was the first to create sparkling Spanish wine by the Champagne method in 1872, while his son Manuel is credited with bringing this winemaker into the big time during the late 19th century.

Multilingual 1½ hour tours can be booked online.