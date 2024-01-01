To see the 17th-century chapel built on the spot where holy visions of the Virgin Mary appeared to astonished shepherds, take the Funicular de la Santa Cova down from the monastery (20 minutes). Otherwise, it's a 2.7km, 1½-hour (return) walk along a precipitous mountain path with stomach-plummeting views of the valley below.
Nearby Montserrat attractions
0.49 MILES
Signs to the right of the entrance to Montserrat's main basilica lead into the intimate Cambril de la Mare de Déu, where you can pay homage to the famous…
0.5 MILES
Catalonia's most renowned monastery was established in 1025 to commemorate local shepherds' visions of the Virgin Mary, accompanied by celestial light and…
0.5 MILES
With marbled floors and art nouveau–style frescoes visible between graceful archways, the open courtyard fronting Montserrat's basilica immediately sets…
0.52 MILES
This insightful walk-through multimedia space illustrates the daily life and activities of the monks, the geology of Montserrat, and the history and…
0.54 MILES
This museum has excellent displays, ranging from an archaeological section with an Egyptian mummy to Gothic altarpieces to fine canvases by Caravaggio, El…
9.22 MILES
Basque theologian Ignatius of Loyola (Basque: Ignazio Loiolakoa), founder of the Jesuits, spent 1522 in Manresa, during which time he was inspired to…
9.29 MILES
On the site of a Romanesque predecessor, Manresa's elegantly austere basilica is a gem of Catalan Gothic architecture, commissioned in 1322 yet 160 years…
9.34 MILES
Originally an artisans' street, this hushed, slender alley is one of only two entirely medieval streets that survive in Catalonia. It was privatised in…