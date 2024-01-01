Santa Cova

Montserrat

To see the 17th-century chapel built on the spot where holy visions of the Virgin Mary appeared to astonished shepherds, take the Funicular de la Santa Cova down from the monastery (20 minutes). Otherwise, it's a 2.7km, 1½-hour (return) walk along a precipitous mountain path with stomach-plummeting views of the valley below.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • BARCELONA - AUGUST 9: View of the Sagrada Familia, iconic landmark in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on August 9, 2017. Designed by Gaudi and estimated to be completed by 2028. Cranes digitally removed 756015418 antoni, antonio, architecture, art, barcelona, blue, building, catalan, catalonia, cathedral, church, city, construction, designed, editorial, europe, facade, familia, family, famous, gaudi, gothic, historical, history, la, landmark, modern, monument, pond, religion, sagrada, sky, spain, spanish, structure, summer, tall, temple, tourism, tower, town, travel

    La Sagrada Família

    21.34 MILES

    The Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família (Expiatory Temple of the Holy Family) is considered to be the symbol of Barcelona by many residents, and the…

  • Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain

    Park Güell

    20.05 MILES

    Visitors and locals alike love Park Güell. The waving balcony and the colorful Guard’s House, with the imposing Barcelona skyline and sea in the…

  • Barcelona, Casa Batlló is one of the two great buildings designed by Antoni Gaudí on Passeig de Gràcia From the outside the façade of Casa Batlló looks like it has been made from skulls and bones.

    Casa Batlló

    21.46 MILES

    One of Europe's strangest residential buildings, Casa Batlló (built 1904–6) is Gaudí at his fantastical best. From its playful facade and marine-world…

  • Barcelona, Spain - June 12, 2017 : Casa Mila popularly known as La Pedrera or open quarry, a reference to its unconventional rough-hewn appearance, i

    La Pedrera

    21.18 MILES

    In the top tier of Gaudí's achievements, this madcap Unesco-listed masterpiece, with 33 balconies, was built in 1905–10 as a combined apartment and office…

  • Mercat de la Boqueria

    Mercat de la Boqueria

    22.17 MILES

    Barcelona's most central fresh-produce market is one of the greatest sound, smell and colour sensations in Europe. It's housed in a packed-out Modernista…

  • BARCELONA SPAIN EUROPE,: Inner courtyard of the famous Museu Picasso in Barcelona Catalonia Spain. Located in La Ribera district, it hosts the widest collections of artworks by Pablo Picasso

    Museu Picasso

    22.39 MILES

    Located along the grand, medieval street of Carrer de Montcada, the Museu Picasso is dedicated to one of the world’s greatest artists, Pablo Picasso. Born…

  • Fundació Joan Miró in Barcelona, Spain

    Fundació Joan Miró

    22.32 MILES

    Joan Miró was a Catalan painter and sculptor born in Barcelona who combined abstract art with surrealism. He is considered one of the most influential…

  • OCTOBER 26, 2014: People walking past market stalls on the La Rambla street in Barcelona.

    La Rambla

    22.33 MILES

    La Rambla is a tree-lined boulevard featuring a wide array of architectural delights, beautifully decorated flower stalls and particularly talented (and…

Nearby Montserrat attractions

1. Cambril de la Mare de Déu

0.49 MILES

Signs to the right of the entrance to Montserrat's main basilica lead into the intimate Cambril de la Mare de Déu, where you can pay homage to the famous…

2. Monestir de Montserrat

0.5 MILES

Catalonia's most renowned monastery was established in 1025 to commemorate local shepherds' visions of the Virgin Mary, accompanied by celestial light and…

3. Basílica

0.5 MILES

With marbled floors and art nouveau–style frescoes visible between graceful archways, the open courtyard fronting Montserrat's basilica immediately sets…

4. Espai Audiovisual

0.52 MILES

This insightful walk-through multimedia space illustrates the daily life and activities of the monks, the geology of Montserrat, and the history and…

5. Museu de Montserrat

0.54 MILES

This museum has excellent displays, ranging from an archaeological section with an Egyptian mummy to Gothic altarpieces to fine canvases by Caravaggio, El…

6. Cova de Sant Ignasi

9.22 MILES

Basque theologian Ignatius of Loyola (Basque: Ignazio Loiolakoa), founder of the Jesuits, spent 1522 in Manresa, during which time he was inspired to…

7. La Seu

9.29 MILES

On the site of a Romanesque predecessor, Manresa's elegantly austere basilica is a gem of Catalan Gothic architecture, commissioned in 1322 yet 160 years…

8. Carrer del Balç

9.34 MILES

Originally an artisans' street, this hushed, slender alley is one of only two entirely medieval streets that survive in Catalonia. It was privatised in…