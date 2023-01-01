Carrer del Balç

Originally an artisans' street, this hushed, slender alley is one of only two entirely medieval streets that survive in Catalonia. It was privatised in the 16th century, meaning later attacks, fires and other disasters had little effect. Visits are by semi-guided one-hour tour with a keen multilingual team (Spanish, Catalan, English and French), starting with an eye-opening multimedia model of medieval Manresa, within the town's oldest still-standing house, which dates to the 14th century.