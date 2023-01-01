Visionary Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí was born in Reus, 14km northwest of Tarragona, in 1852. Though there are no Gaudí buildings here, he was inspired by many of his home town's historical structures. The superb Gaudí Centre gives a thorough introduction to the man and his global influence through engaging multilingual and audiovisual displays. The inspiration Gaudí found in nature, along with his thoughtfulness, are portrayed alongside touchable scale models of his designs.

The museum doubles up as the tourist office; pick up a map to guide you around Reus' notable Modernista buildings. Regular trains connect Reus with Tarragona (€2.85, 20 minutes).