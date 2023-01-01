Aqüeducte de les Ferreres

This magnificent aqueduct sits in a tangle of dusty pathways and glades 4km north of central Tarragona, just off the AP7 (near where it intersects with the N240). It is a fine stretch of two-tiered aqueduct (217m long and 27m high), which you can totter across. Buses 5 and 85 (€1.50, every 30 minutes) to Sant Salvador from Plaça Imperial de Tarraco stop nearby; you can walk 4.6km back to the city along the river (about 90 minutes).

If driving, park in one of the lay-bys signposted on the north side of the AP7 (just outside the freeway toll gates) or the east side of the N240.