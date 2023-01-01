A massive, blockbuster amusement park, PortAventura lies 10km west of Tarragona. Divided into themed sections, it's crammed with exhilarating rides and shows to keep all ages happy. The complex encompasses Himalayan-themed rollercoaster Shambhala along with Caribe Aquatic Park, a water world sporting fear-inducing slides. New in 2017 is the park's flashy £855million Ferrari Land, which hosts Europe's highest and fastest rollercoaster, Red Force. Various combined and multiday tickets are available, as is themed on-site accommodation for families with young kids.

Frequent daily trains run to PortAventura’s station, 1km west of the site, from Tarragona (€2.85, 10 minutes) and Barcelona (€8.80, one to 1½ hours). There are also hourly buses to/from Tarragona's bus station between 8.15am and 10.15pm. Opening hours vary seasonally; check ahead. The park opens at Christmas and only at weekends during November and December; it's closed for much of January and February.