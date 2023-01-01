Museu Nacional Arqueològic de Tarragona

This excellent museum does justice to the cultural and material wealth of Roman Tarraco. The mosaic collection traces changing trends from simple black-and-white designs to complex full-colour creations; highlights include the fine 2nd- or 3rd-century Mosaic de la Medusa and the large, almost complete 3rd-century Mosaic dels Peixos de la Pineda, showing fish and sea creatures.

The museum is currently closed for renovations, and is slated to reopen in 2022. Until then, some of the most important pieces from the collection are on display in Tinglado 4 in Tarragona's port; bus 22 takes you there from a stop near the Portal del Roser.