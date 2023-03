Perched on a hilltop 2km north of Gratallops, Buil & Giné produces a range of Montsant DO and Priorat DOQ wines (plus Rueda and Toro DO wines in Castilla y León). Professional, multilingual staff lead 1½-hour tours (in Catalan, Spanish and English) across the vineyards and winery, offering insight into local wine production and the history of their own drops.

Book ahead for tours, or just drop by for expert-led three-wine tastings (€10).