Castell de la Suda

Costa Daurada & Around

LoginSave

Looming high above the old town, Tortosa's 10th-century fortress is a maze of unfinished stairways, trails to nowhere, and spectacular lofty views, now mostly occupied by the luxurious Parador de Tortosa. Next to the parador lies a small Islamic cemetery of the 10th to 12th centuries.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museu de Tortosa

    Museu de Tortosa

    0.13 MILES

    Within a splendid blue Modernista building, decorated with white checkerboard designs, lies Tortosa's modern, minimalist town museum. The 1908 building is…

  • Castell de Miravet

    Castell de Miravet

    15.67 MILES

    Southern Catalonia's finest castle was built in the 11th century by the Moors, conquered by the Christians in the 1150s before being given to the Templars…

  • Ecomuseu

    Ecomuseu

    12.18 MILES

    This engaging open-air museum shines a light on the delta’s ecosystems and traditional trades, especially fishing and rice cultivation. The garden’s…

  • Catedral de Santa Maria

    Catedral de Santa Maria

    0.13 MILES

    Built between 1347 and the mid-18th century on the site of a Romanesque predecessor, this Gothic cathedral seizes attention with its many turrets,…

  • Clos Mogador

    Clos Mogador

    28.96 MILES

    A five-minute walk southwest of Gratallops, Clos Mogador is one of Priorat's outstanding wineries, founded in 1979 by pioneering French winemaker René…

  • Catedral del Vi

    Catedral del Vi

    27.35 MILES

    Combining Modernista and Noucentista styles, this majestic medieval-inspired winery with a dramatic vaulted interior dates from 1919 and was designed by…

  • Ermita de la Mare de Déu dels Àngels

    Ermita de la Mare de Déu dels Àngels

    29.99 MILES

    Follow signs from the Plaza Mayor to this loveable chapel perched on a rocky hillside, a 2.5km drive, or somewhat shorter walk, away. It was a monastery…

View more attractions

Nearby Costa Daurada & Around attractions

1. Jardins del Príncep

0.11 MILES

In the grounds of a former 19th-century spa, this carefully manicured sculpture garden is a thought-provoking and uplifting place to explore. The broadly…

2. Museu de Tortosa

0.13 MILES

Within a splendid blue Modernista building, decorated with white checkerboard designs, lies Tortosa's modern, minimalist town museum. The 1908 building is…

3. Catedral de Santa Maria

0.13 MILES

Built between 1347 and the mid-18th century on the site of a Romanesque predecessor, this Gothic cathedral seizes attention with its many turrets,…

4. Ecomuseu

12.18 MILES

This engaging open-air museum shines a light on the delta’s ecosystems and traditional trades, especially fishing and rice cultivation. The garden’s…

5. Catedral del Vi

13.92 MILES

This Modernista beauty, 28km north of Tortosa, is the 1922 work of Gaudí disciple Cèsar Martinell. Its tile-striped, redbrick facade and soaring vaulted…

6. Castell de Miravet

15.67 MILES

Southern Catalonia's finest castle was built in the 11th century by the Moors, conquered by the Christians in the 1150s before being given to the Templars…

7. MónNatura Delta

16.35 MILES

In the former saltworks overlooking Tancada lagoon, this 41-hectare site provides an excellent overview of the delta's importance – delving into avian…