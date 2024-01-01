Looming high above the old town, Tortosa's 10th-century fortress is a maze of unfinished stairways, trails to nowhere, and spectacular lofty views, now mostly occupied by the luxurious Parador de Tortosa. Next to the parador lies a small Islamic cemetery of the 10th to 12th centuries.
Castell de la Suda
Costa Daurada & Around
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Centre d’Estudis de la Batalla de l’Ebre
17.11 MILES
About 35km north of Tortosa in Gandesa, this excellent modern museum presents a balanced account of the Spanish Civil War and the decisive 1938 Ebro…
0.13 MILES
Within a splendid blue Modernista building, decorated with white checkerboard designs, lies Tortosa's modern, minimalist town museum. The 1908 building is…
15.67 MILES
Southern Catalonia's finest castle was built in the 11th century by the Moors, conquered by the Christians in the 1150s before being given to the Templars…
12.18 MILES
This engaging open-air museum shines a light on the delta’s ecosystems and traditional trades, especially fishing and rice cultivation. The garden’s…
0.13 MILES
Built between 1347 and the mid-18th century on the site of a Romanesque predecessor, this Gothic cathedral seizes attention with its many turrets,…
28.96 MILES
A five-minute walk southwest of Gratallops, Clos Mogador is one of Priorat's outstanding wineries, founded in 1979 by pioneering French winemaker René…
27.35 MILES
Combining Modernista and Noucentista styles, this majestic medieval-inspired winery with a dramatic vaulted interior dates from 1919 and was designed by…
Ermita de la Mare de Déu dels Àngels
29.99 MILES
Follow signs from the Plaza Mayor to this loveable chapel perched on a rocky hillside, a 2.5km drive, or somewhat shorter walk, away. It was a monastery…
Nearby Costa Daurada & Around attractions
