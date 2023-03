A few kilometres west of Tejeda village rises Roque Bentayga (1404m); it's signposted, but you'll need your own transport to get here. Various reminders of the Guanche presence include rock inscriptions, granaries and a sacred ritual site. Don't miss the Centro de Interpretación, at the base of the rock, for excellent insights on the area's Guanche history and heritage. Ask there about walking trails to visit the caves that would've once housed the Guanches.