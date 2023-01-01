Santuario de la Cuevita

Dating back to the early 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's smallest and most endearing chapels. Everything here – the altar, confessional, pulpit – has been carved straight from the rock; it's like a small-scale version of a Lalibela church. It houses the Virgen de la Cuevita, the patron saint, bizarrely, of both Canarian folklore and cycling. The ceiling of the chapel is all moss and scraps of vegetation, feeding off the sunlight that penetrates the cave.