Sitting at the base of Roque Bentayga, this centre provides excellent insights into the pre-Hispanic settlement of the Gran Canaria central mountains, while the winding drive to get here alone is worth leaving the main roads for. Ask here about walking trails to visit the caves that would've once housed the Guanches.
Centro de Interpretación
Gran Canaria
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park
10.7 MILES
Discovered by a local farmer in the late 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's most important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites: a cave adorned with…
15.71 MILES
This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…
Catedral de Santa Ana & Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro
15.66 MILES
The spiritual heart of the city, this brooding, grey cathedral was begun in the early 15th century, soon after the Spanish conquest, but took 350 years to…
17.63 MILES
These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…
Museum of the Basílica Nuestra Señora del Pino
7.32 MILES
Don't miss this museum (also called the 'treasure house'), accessed upstairs from the rear of the basilica, where you can get a real close-up view of the…
2.14 MILES
One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…
16.44 MILES
The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…
11.35 MILES
The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…
Nearby Gran Canaria attractions
0.24 MILES
A few kilometres west of Tejeda village rises Roque Bentayga (1404m); it's signposted, but you'll need your own transport to get here. Various reminders…
1.53 MILES
Based in one of Tejeda's most charming buildings, this museum gives a good overview of local life, starting with the Guanche era and covering the Spanish…
3. Centro de Plantas Medicinales
1.57 MILES
An appealing garden that showcases medicinal plants, with explanations in English. There's a small interpretation centre, and a cafe where you can…
2.03 MILES
Dating back to the early 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's smallest and most endearing chapels. Everything here – the altar, confessional,…
2.03 MILES
Roque Nublo is an icon of Gran Canaria, an impressive monolith (1803m) jutting 80m skywards from the surrounding volcanic landscape. It sneaks into the…
6. Museo Etnográfico Casas Cuevas
2.1 MILES
Once inhabited by locals, this cave complex is now home to the village museum, a fascinating place that focuses on village life in times gone by. You…
2.14 MILES
One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…
2.17 MILES
A delightful late-18th-century church with a carved wooden ceiling, frescoed altar and art-nouveau stained-glass windows.