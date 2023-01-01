Once inhabited by locals, this cave complex is now home to the village museum, a fascinating place that focuses on village life in times gone by. You could see why someone would want to live here: the cave homes, now decorated with period furniture and all manner of religious iconography, are surprisingly roomy and have killer views. There's even a toilet here, in a cave, of course. A small box on the table as you enter is for donations.
Museo Etnográfico Casas Cuevas
Top choice in Gran Canaria
Share