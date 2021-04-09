Adjacent to the Puente de Isabel II, the Castillo de San Jorge is steeped in notoriety: it was here that the infamous Spanish Inquisition had its…
Triana
Explore Triana
- Castillo de San Jorge
Adjacent to the Puente de Isabel II, the Castillo de San Jorge is steeped in notoriety: it was here that the infamous Spanish Inquisition had its…
- IIglesia de Santa Ana
Known as the Cathedral of Triana, the 13th-century Iglesia de Santa Ana was the first church built in Seville after the 1248 Reconquista. Architecturally,…
- CCentro Cerámica Triana
Housed in a former tile factory, this small museum provides a fascinating introduction to Triana and its industrial past. Exhibits, which include brick…
- IIglesia de Nuestra Señora de la O
A historic late-17th-century church in the Triana neighbourhood. Of particular note is the ornate baroque retablo behind the main altar.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Triana.
See
Castillo de San Jorge
Adjacent to the Puente de Isabel II, the Castillo de San Jorge is steeped in notoriety: it was here that the infamous Spanish Inquisition had its…
See
Iglesia de Santa Ana
Known as the Cathedral of Triana, the 13th-century Iglesia de Santa Ana was the first church built in Seville after the 1248 Reconquista. Architecturally,…
See
Centro Cerámica Triana
Housed in a former tile factory, this small museum provides a fascinating introduction to Triana and its industrial past. Exhibits, which include brick…
See
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la O
A historic late-17th-century church in the Triana neighbourhood. Of particular note is the ornate baroque retablo behind the main altar.