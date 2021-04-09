Triana

Explore Triana

  • Castillo de San Jorge

    Adjacent to the Puente de Isabel II, the Castillo de San Jorge is steeped in notoriety: it was here that the infamous Spanish Inquisition had its…

    Iglesia de Santa Ana

    Known as the Cathedral of Triana, the 13th-century Iglesia de Santa Ana was the first church built in Seville after the 1248 Reconquista. Architecturally,…

    Centro Cerámica Triana

    Housed in a former tile factory, this small museum provides a fascinating introduction to Triana and its industrial past. Exhibits, which include brick…

    Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la O

    A historic late-17th-century church in the Triana neighbourhood. Of particular note is the ornate baroque retablo behind the main altar.

