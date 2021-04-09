Contemporary art goes hand in hand with 15th-century architecture at the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo. The centre, sensitively housed in the…
- Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo
Contemporary art goes hand in hand with 15th-century architecture at the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo. The centre, sensitively housed in the…
- CaixaForum Sevilla
CaixaForum Sevilla is an underground (literally) cultural centre that opened in March 2017. Situated on the Isla de la Cartuja, it's home to two temporary…
- IIsla Mágica
This Disney-does-Spanish-colonial amusement park provides an action-packed day out for kids and thrill seekers with an array of white-knuckle rides, shows…
- TTorre Mirador
Originally built as an observation tower for the 1992 Expo, the 50m-high Torre Schindler is now part of the Pabellón de la Navegación museum. Elevators…
- PPabellón de la Navegación
This boxy concrete-and-glass pavilion on the banks of the Río Guadalquivir revived a previous navigation museum that had been here from the 1992 Expo…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout La Cartuja.
