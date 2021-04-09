La Cartuja

Explore La Cartuja

  • Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo

    Contemporary art goes hand in hand with 15th-century architecture at the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo. The centre, sensitively housed in the…

  • CaixaForum Sevilla

    CaixaForum Sevilla is an underground (literally) cultural centre that opened in March 2017. Situated on the Isla de la Cartuja, it's home to two temporary…

    Isla Mágica

    This Disney-does-Spanish-colonial amusement park provides an action-packed day out for kids and thrill seekers with an array of white-knuckle rides, shows…

    Torre Mirador

    Originally built as an observation tower for the 1992 Expo, the 50m-high Torre Schindler is now part of the Pabellón de la Navegación museum. Elevators…

    Pabellón de la Navegación

    This boxy concrete-and-glass pavilion on the banks of the Río Guadalquivir revived a previous navigation museum that had been here from the 1992 Expo…

