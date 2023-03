At Punta Nati, 7km north of Ciutadella on Menorca's distant northwestern corner, the landscapes morph into an arid, rust-hued world of stone walls, rocky expanses and Mallorca looming in the distance. The promontory's lighthouse dates to 1913; it's closed to the public, but you can clamber around outside soaking up the sensational coastal panoramas.

From here, the Camí de Cavalls tracks east to Cala Morell (7km, three hours) and southwest to Ciutadella (10.5km, four hours).