Tucked between Cala Morell and Cala Carbó on the island's northwest coast, this crescent of powder-soft white sand is fringed by dunes, pines and azure waters. It's 13km northeast of Ciutadella: take the road to Cala Morell then follow signs east to Algaiarens. There are two car parks, around 500m and 1km south of the beach.

Autocares Torres bus 62 runs to/from Ciutadella (€3.05, 25 minutes, three to eight daily May to mid-October).