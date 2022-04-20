Sierra de Andia
Looking south from the Santuario de San Miguel de Aralar, it’s impossible to miss the tempting massif rising up off the plains. This is the Sierra de Andia, a region that offers wonderful walking opportunities.
Driving here is a delight, too. The sheer mountainsides keep vultures and eagles hanging like mobiles on the thermals, and the limestone heights are a chaos of karst caves that once provided a home to witches. Once up on the plateau, things calm down considerably and you’ll find a number of wild walks clearly signposted from the first car park you pass.
Explore Sierra de Andia
