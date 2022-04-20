Looking south from the Santuario de San Miguel de Aralar, it’s impossible to miss the tempting massif rising up off the plains. This is the Sierra de Andia, a region that offers wonderful walking opportunities.

Driving here is a delight, too. The sheer mountainsides keep vultures and eagles hanging like mobiles on the thermals, and the limestone heights are a chaos of karst caves that once provided a home to witches. Once up on the plateau, things calm down considerably and you’ll find a number of wild walks clearly signposted from the first car park you pass.