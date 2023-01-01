Charco de los Clicos

This small emerald-green pond, just inland from the beach beyond the south end of El Golfo, was famously the backdrop for Raquel Welch and her fur bikini in the iconic publicity still for the 1960s One Million Years BC movie. The colour comes from algae in the water, and the visual paint palette is further enhanced by the wonderfully textured volcanic-rock surroundings. The beach isn't safe for swimming, though.

You can view the pond from a lookout accessed from El Golfo's southern tip, or park on the LZ703 2km south of town and walk down to the beach.