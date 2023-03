Refreshingly secluded and unspoilt, this rocky volcanic-black beach fringed by low white buildings and superb seafood restaurants lies 1.5km southwest of Puerto Calero, around a half-hour walk away, with beautiful mountain and sea views en route.

Several hiking trails weave into the hills from Playa Quemada, including the 8km, three-hour climb/descent to/from the village of Femés.