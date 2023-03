In the shade of a towering eucalyptus, Rubicón occupies part of a former 17th-century cortijo (farmhouse), which now also includes a good Canarian restaurant (mains €12 to €15). Wines available for tasting in the bodega include an exceptional award-winning muscatel. One-hour guided tours (€13.90), with two wines to taste, are offered Monday to Saturday; book ahead. It's 4.5km northeast of Uga.