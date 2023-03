Founded in 1775, El Grifo is the oldest winery in the Canaries and also one of Spain's most ancient, its distinctive logo designed by Manrique himself. You can sample a range of wines (including malvasía; three/six wines with cheese €8/14) in the evocative tasting room, then stroll among the vines and explore the museum of 19th- and 20th-century winemaking equipment. Tours (€9 to €13) run throughout the day; book ahead. It's just beyond the northeastern end of Masdache.