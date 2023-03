Inhabited until the mid-20th century, this open-air museum recreates a 19th-century farmer’s house (complete with wine cellar), providing good insight into traditional aspects of the island’s culture. You’ll see loads of old agricultural equipment, typical pottery, a windmill, a cactus garden, a tiny chapel and the odd camel, donkey or chicken. The finca still produces its own malvasía wines, which you're free to sample.