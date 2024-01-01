Convento de Santo Domingo

Lanzarote

The rotating exhibitions of local contemporary art hosted by Teguise's town hall contrast wonderfully with the stark 17th-century monastery it occupies.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • CÃ©sar Manrique Foundation on the island of Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, Europe; Shutterstock ID 603358700; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel 2018

    Fundación César Manrique

    3.88 MILES

    Upon returning definitively to Lanzarote, César Manrique built his spectacular house and creative centre, Taro de Tahíche, into the lava fields just…

  • Panoramic view of the Timanfaya National Park ( also called The Montanas del Fuego or Mountains of Fire ) in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain; Shutterstock ID 437700634; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel 2018

    Parque Nacional de Timanfaya

    12.12 MILES

    Lanzarote's most spectacular sight, the eerie 51-sq-km Parque Nacional de Timanfaya sprawls around the Montañas del Fuego (Mountains of Fire) formed by…

  • Parque Natural de Corralejo

    Parque Natural de Corralejo

    30 MILES

    This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…

  • Secret of cave

    Cueva de los Verdes

    10.24 MILES

    A yawning, kilometre-long chasm, the Cueva de los Verdes is the most spectacular segment of an almost 7km-long lava tube left behind by an eruption 5000…

  • outer Jameos del Agua pool, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain; Shutterstock ID 283647977; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel 2018

    Jameos del Agua

    10.46 MILES

    When molten lava seethed through this volcanic cavern around 5000 years ago, the ocean leaked in slightly, forming the startling clear azure lake that…

  • Casa-Museo César Manrique

    Casa-Museo César Manrique

    6.76 MILES

    Frozen in time, complete with Manrique's clothes in the cupboard and personal art collection adorning the walls, the palm-shaded final home of the island…

  • Piscinas de Punta Mujeres

    Piscinas de Punta Mujeres

    8.93 MILES

    One of the most magical swimming spots on Lanzarote, this cluster of glittering turquoise natural pools dots the coast in the tranquil whitewashed fishing…

Nearby Lanzarote attractions

1. Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro

0.14 MILES

Rebuilt after a 1618 fire, the 17th-century Convento de San Francisco houses a modest collection of religious art, a lovely artesonado ceiling and a fine…

2. Casa del Timple

0.15 MILES

Within the historical walls of the graceful 18th-century Palacio Spínola, this entertaining museum is dedicated to the timple, a traditional Canarian…

4. Museo de la Piratería

0.67 MILES

Perched 396m high on the Montaña de Guanapay, 1km east of town with sweeping views across the plains, the 16th-century Castillo de Santa Bárbara doubles…

5. LagOmar

0.93 MILES

Carved into the rock face, with fanciful chimneys, cupolas, lookouts and twisting staircases, this gallery, restaurant and bar with a New Mexico–meets…

6. Fundación César Manrique

3.88 MILES

Upon returning definitively to Lanzarote, César Manrique built his spectacular house and creative centre, Taro de Tahíche, into the lava fields just…

7. Museo Agrícola El Patio

4.22 MILES

Inhabited until the mid-20th century, this open-air museum recreates a 19th-century farmer’s house (complete with wine cellar), providing good insight…

8. Casa-Museo del Campesino

4.35 MILES

Just 2km north of San Bartolomé rises the modernistic Monumento al Campesino (Peasants’ Monument), created in 1968 by (surprise, surprise) César Manrique…