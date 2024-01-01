Convento de Santo Domingo

The rotating exhibitions of local contemporary art hosted by Teguise's town hall contrast wonderfully with the stark 17th-century monastery it occupies.
1. Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro
Rebuilt after a 1618 fire, the 17th-century Convento de San Francisco houses a modest collection of religious art, a lovely artesonado ceiling and a fine…
Within the historical walls of the graceful 18th-century Palacio Spínola, this entertaining museum is dedicated to the timple, a traditional Canarian…
3. Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe
Perched on the palm-studded main plaza, Teguise's church has its roots in the 15th century but was restored in the 20th century after a disastrous fire…
Perched 396m high on the Montaña de Guanapay, 1km east of town with sweeping views across the plains, the 16th-century Castillo de Santa Bárbara doubles…
Carved into the rock face, with fanciful chimneys, cupolas, lookouts and twisting staircases, this gallery, restaurant and bar with a New Mexico–meets…
Upon returning definitively to Lanzarote, César Manrique built his spectacular house and creative centre, Taro de Tahíche, into the lava fields just…
Inhabited until the mid-20th century, this open-air museum recreates a 19th-century farmer’s house (complete with wine cellar), providing good insight…
Just 2km north of San Bartolomé rises the modernistic Monumento al Campesino (Peasants’ Monument), created in 1968 by (surprise, surprise) César Manrique…