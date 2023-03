Perched 396m high on the Montaña de Guanapay, 1km east of town with sweeping views across the plains, the 16th-century Castillo de Santa Bárbara doubles as a fascinating multilanguage pirate museum (it's hugely popular with kids). Exhibits detail the numerous attacks Lanzarote suffered at the hands of pirates from across Europe and Africa from the 15th to 18th centuries, when Teguise was its capital.