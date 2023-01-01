Just 2km north of San Bartolomé rises the modernistic Monumento al Campesino (Peasants’ Monument), created in 1968 by (surprise, surprise) César Manrique to honour the thankless labour that most islanders had endured for generations. The attached Casa-Museo del Campesino – all whitewashed walls and bright-green trim – is more a scattering of craft workshops (ceramics, leatherwork, soaps, hats, natural fabrics), where you can see artisans at work and even take a quick class (€3). Most people visit for the Canarian restaurant.