The La Geria wine cellar, established at the end of the 19th century, was the first bodega on the island to offer guided visits and sell wines to the public. You can pop in and taste by the glass in the barrel-filled warehouse, 4.5km northeast of Uga, or book ahead for a 45-minute guided visit (€9; Monday to Friday) or a three-hour walk across the vineyards (€20; 10am Tuesday). There’s also a good little cafe-bar (tapas €6 to €8).

The bodega also hosts the popular summer Fiesta de la Vendimia.