South of Tafira Alta is the impressive Caldera de Bandama, one of the largest extinct volcanic craters on Gran Canaria, at 200m deep and 1km in diameter. You can drive to the top for superb views into the crater and beyond. If you're fairly fit, you can walk down to the crater floor. The hike leaves from the cluster of buildings on the GC-802, where you'll find a cosy local restaurant and a winery.

Close by is La Atalaya, the prime pottery-producing village on the island, where you can buy lovely ceramics…then stress about transporting them home.

Bus 311 (€1.55, 30 minutes) leaves hourly from Las Palmas to Santa Brígida, stopping at Bandama and La Atalaya en route.