Jardín Botánico Canario Viera y Clavijo

About 9km southwest of Las Palmas, this vast botanical garden – Spain’s largest, encompassing 27 hectares – hosts a broad range of Macaronesian flora from across the Canary Islands, including many species on the verge of extinction. The garden clings to the walls of the Guiniguada Ravine (Barranco Guiniguada), and has plenty of information boards in English and Spanish. Buses 301, 302, 303 and 323 pass by the garden’s upper entrance. The lower entrance is on the GC-310.

There's a restaurant at the upper entrance (on the GC-110 road) and another on the eastern flank of the garden.