Lotte World

This huge complex includes an amusement park, an ice-skating rink, a cinema multiplex, a department store, a folk museum, a shopping mall, a hotel, restaurants and more. Kids and adults alike will love the place, which is basically an indoor Korean version of Disneyland, complete with ‘flying’ balloons, 3D films, laser and music shows, screen rides, fantasy parades and thrill rides. The outdoor Magic Island is in the middle of Seokchon Lake, and that part may close in bad weather.

Near the ice-skating rink is a bowling alley next to a pool hall. Or why not don a flak jacket and steel helmet and fire off some rounds in the shooting range?

Outside is the Charlotte Theatre, which presents big musical shows. There are the usual shops, fast-food outlets and restaurants. The Lotte Department Store has upmarket fashions but reasonably priced food in its basement food court.

Note that admission-only tickets are discounted by about ₩5,000 for entry after 4pm, and are about half price after 7pm.