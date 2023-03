Lotte World Adventure & Magic Island is a mainly indoor Korean version of Disneyland, complete with ‘flying’ balloons, 3D films, laser and music shows, screen rides, fantasy parades and thrill rides that go down very fast or 'round and 'round and up and down very fast. The scarier the ride, the longer the queue on busy days. The outdoor Magic Island is in the middle of Seokchon Lake, and that part may close in bad weather.