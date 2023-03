Olympic Park’s Seoul Baekje Museum illuminates the history and culture of Hanseong (18 BC–AD 475), when this part of Seoul was the capital of the Baekje kingdom. Displays spread across three floors surround a full-scale model of workers constructing an earth rampart. There's also a walking-tour map that allows you to trace other Baekje sites in the area; and a free app, U-Exhibition Guides, with video explanations.