Seoul Olympic Museum

Seoul's Olympic Museum has been completely updated as an interactive museum to not only show highlights of the 1988 Olympics but also the thrills of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. A history of the games now includes explanations of each of the sports and displays of medals, memorabilia and character figurines from Olympics around the world. There are interactive games where kids and adults alike can try their hand at kicking a ball or shooting a target, some through VR headsets.