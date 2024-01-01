The Folk Museum at Lotte World uses imaginative techniques like dioramas, scale models and moving waxworks to bring scenes from Korean history to life. The price is included in the day-pass ticket for Lotte World Adventure & Magic Island.
Lotte World Folk Museum
Gangnam & Southern Seoul
