Completed in early 2017, Seoul's latest landmark is the 555m-high Lotte World Tower – the tallest skyscraper in Korea (and sixth highest in the world). Its sleek contemporary design is loosely inspired by traditional Korean ceramics and features the world's highest observation deck, Seoul Sky, with a glass-floored skywalk, art gallery, cafes, six-star hotel and the mega Lotte World Mall complex.

