Hanagae Beach is Muuido's best, with plenty of golden sand, a handful of seafood restaurants and basic beach huts under the pine trees or on the beach. Walking trails loop around the headland to the south. Kids will enjoy the giant zip-wire ride over the sand (summer only).
