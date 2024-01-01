Hanagae Beach

Gyeonggi-do & Incheon

Hanagae Beach is Muuido's best, with plenty of golden sand, a handful of seafood restaurants and basic beach huts under the pine trees or on the beach. Walking trails loop around the headland to the south. Kids will enjoy the giant zip-wire ride over the sand (summer only).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Goryeogungji Palace

    Goryeogungji Palace

    25.55 MILES

    The partially restored remains of a small palace, dating back to the Goryeo dynasty (918–1392), sit on a hillside in Ganghwa-eup. The palace was completed…

  • Seopori Beach

    Seopori Beach

    19.76 MILES

    The spectacular 2km-long Seopori Beach, located along Deokjeokdo's southern shore and backed by a thick grove of 200-year-old pine trees, is a sleepy…

  • Oil Tank Culture Park

    Oil Tank Culture Park

    29.2 MILES

    Originally built after Korea’s first oil crisis in 1973 and reopened in 2017, this cultural centre is made up of five abandoned oil tanks. Planted in a…

  • Jeoldusan Martyrs' Shrine

    Jeoldusan Martyrs' Shrine

    29.74 MILES

    Jeoldusan means ‘Beheading Hill’ – this is where up to 2000 Korean Catholics were executed in 1866 following a royal decree, most thrown off the high…

  • Football Faentasium

    Football Faentasium

    29.66 MILES

    This interactive museum at the World Cup Stadium & Mall is a must for football fans, despite the steep admission fee. Korean football history and its…

  • Ganghwa Dolmen Park

    Ganghwa Dolmen Park

    26.72 MILES

    Skip across this grassy field beside Ganghwa History Museum to marvel at Bugeun-ri Dolmen (부근리 고인돌), a trio of giant stones hefted into a megalithic tomb …

  • Mullae Arts Village

    Mullae Arts Village

    28.16 MILES

    Something very interesting is going on in Mullae-dong, a light-industrial area of the city packed with compact metalwork factories. Artists and designers…

  • Anyang Art Park

    Anyang Art Park

    28.54 MILES

    A relaxing blend of art and nature, Anyang Art Park comprises dozens of quirky sculptures and installations by Korean and international artists scattered…

Nearby Gyeonggi-do & Incheon attractions

1. Silmi Beach

0.45 MILES

The nothernmost of the two main beaches on Muuido's west coast, Silmi is 2km south-west from the ferry terminal. Quieter than Hanagae Beach, at low tide…

2. So-Muuido

2.13 MILES

The tiny, car-free island of So-Muuido can be accessed via a footbridge from Muuido’s south-eastern tip. It's a charming fishing community with a clifftop…

3. Eulwangni Beach

4.67 MILES

Yeongjongdo’s main beach isn't particularly idyllic (in fact it's a tad shabby), but it is the most easily accessible stretch of sand from Seoul. The…

4. Wangsan Beach

5.35 MILES

On the next bay north from Eulwangni Beach you'll find Wangsan Beach, which is broader and has a less developed beachfront.

5. Incheon Fish Market

11.85 MILES

This large fish and seafood market has row upon row of vendors hawking every kind of edible sea beast, which can be consumed right here at several small…

6. Korean Emigration History Museum

12.04 MILES

This museum offers interesting insights into the outbound journeys of Korean migrants, with a focus on those settling throughout the Americas. It's…

7. Wolmi Park

12.14 MILES

This large, forested park has walking trails, a replica of a traditional Korean garden, and the hilltop Wolmi Observatory, offering views across the port…

8. Wolmi Observatory

12.25 MILES

Looking like an air traffic control tower atop Wolmi Park, the Wolmi Observatory is worth the short, uphill hike to enjoy 360° views of Incheon and beyond…