Skip across this grassy field beside Ganghwa History Museum to marvel at Bugeun-ri Dolmen (부근리 고인돌), a trio of giant stones hefted into a megalithic tomb (the two 'door' stones are missing). Dating to the Bronze Age, the top stone is estimated to weigh 75 tonnes. It's a scenic spot with expansive valley views; no wonder the site was chosen for its auspicious purpose.

There are close to 150 dolmen scattered throughout Ganghwa, 70 of which are World Heritage–listed.