Situated high in the pine-forested hills of the west-coast island of Seongmodo, this temple has some superbly ornate painting on the eaves of its buildings. The grotto and 10m-tall Buddha rock carving are standouts. The walk to reach Bomun-sa is steep and has many stairs – catch your breath at the top.

To get here, take bus 31 or 35 from Ganghwa bus terminal, which crosses a road bridge over to Seongmodo (one hour).