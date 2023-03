Contemporary architecture and original building concepts are abundant in Paju Book City, a purpose-built neighbourhood 10km south of Heyri that's home to about 250 publishing companies. Best visited on weekdays, highlights include the Asia Publication Culture & Information Centre, partly clad in rusting steel, juxtaposed with a beautiful example of a hanok (traditional wooden house), dating from 1834 and transported here from the province of Jeollabuk-do.