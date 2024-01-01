Jeondeung-sa

This temple in Ganghwado’s southeast commands a forested hilltop setting within the walls of Samrangseong Fortress. A free vegetarian lunch is served from around noon; wash your own dishes afterwards. You can also spend the night as part of the Templestay program (₩80,000) .
