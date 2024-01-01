Jeondeung-sa

Gyeonggi-do & Incheon

This temple in Ganghwado’s southeast commands a forested hilltop setting within the walls of Samrangseong Fortress. A free vegetarian lunch is served from around noon; wash your own dishes afterwards. You can also spend the night as part of the Templestay program (₩80,000) .

  x-default

Nearby Gyeonggi-do & Incheon attractions

1. Mani-san

3.15 MILES

It's a steep one-hour climb, with more than 900 steps, to reach the top of scenic Mani-san (469m). At its summit you'll find Chamseongdan (참성단; 10am to…

2. Gapgot Dondae

7.22 MILES

This fortress and observation post was one of several built along the coast to guard the Ganghwa strait here during the 13th century at the time of the…

3. West Gate

8.07 MILES

A reconstruction of the old Joseon dynasty-era gate to Goryeogungji Palace just beside the modern road. A water gate crosses the stream just to the south…

4. Goryeogungji Palace

8.28 MILES

The partially restored remains of a small palace, dating back to the Goryeo dynasty (918–1392), sit on a hillside in Ganghwa-eup. The palace was completed…

5. Bomun-sa

9.85 MILES

Situated high in the pine-forested hills of the west-coast island of Seongmodo, this temple has some superbly ornate painting on the eaves of its…

6. Ganghwa Dolmen Park

10.1 MILES

Skip across this grassy field beside Ganghwa History Museum to marvel at Bugeun-ri Dolmen (부근리 고인돌), a trio of giant stones hefted into a megalithic tomb …

7. Ganghwa History Museum

10.14 MILES

Covering 5000 years of the island’s history, the exhibits at this imaginative museum start with Ganghwa's ancient (and Unesco-listed) dolmen sites and…