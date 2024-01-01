West Gate

Gyeonggi-do & Incheon

A reconstruction of the old Joseon dynasty-era gate to Goryeogungji Palace just beside the modern road. A water gate crosses the stream just to the south. From here you can hike up the fortress wall in a southerly direction to a pavilion above the other side of the valley.

  •

  sunrise of Baegundae peak, Bukhansan mountains in Seoul, South Korea

  • Goryeogungji Palace

    Goryeogungji Palace

    0.48 MILES

    The partially restored remains of a small palace, dating back to the Goryeo dynasty (918–1392), sit on a hillside in Ganghwa-eup. The palace was completed…

Nearby Gyeonggi-do & Incheon attractions

1. Goryeogungji Palace

0.48 MILES

The partially restored remains of a small palace, dating back to the Goryeo dynasty (918–1392), sit on a hillside in Ganghwa-eup. The palace was completed…

2. Gapgot Dondae

2.37 MILES

This fortress and observation post was one of several built along the coast to guard the Ganghwa strait here during the 13th century at the time of the…

3. Ganghwa Dolmen Park

2.81 MILES

Skip across this grassy field beside Ganghwa History Museum to marvel at Bugeun-ri Dolmen (부근리 고인돌), a trio of giant stones hefted into a megalithic tomb …

4. Ganghwa History Museum

2.86 MILES

Covering 5000 years of the island’s history, the exhibits at this imaginative museum start with Ganghwa's ancient (and Unesco-listed) dolmen sites and…

5. Ganghwa Peace Observatory

5.91 MILES

This multiplex observatory just 2km from North Korea offers prime views into the 'hermit kingdom'. Through binoculars (₩500 for two minutes) you can spy…

6. Jeondeung-sa

8.07 MILES

This temple in Ganghwado’s southeast commands a forested hilltop setting within the walls of Samrangseong Fortress. A free vegetarian lunch is served from…

7. Mani-san

9.5 MILES

It's a steep one-hour climb, with more than 900 steps, to reach the top of scenic Mani-san (469m). At its summit you'll find Chamseongdan (참성단; 10am to…

8. Bomun-sa

9.59 MILES

Situated high in the pine-forested hills of the west-coast island of Seongmodo, this temple has some superbly ornate painting on the eaves of its…