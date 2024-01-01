A reconstruction of the old Joseon dynasty-era gate to Goryeogungji Palace just beside the modern road. A water gate crosses the stream just to the south. From here you can hike up the fortress wall in a southerly direction to a pavilion above the other side of the valley.
West Gate
Gyeonggi-do & Incheon
0.48 MILES
The partially restored remains of a small palace, dating back to the Goryeo dynasty (918–1392), sit on a hillside in Ganghwa-eup. The palace was completed…
0.48 MILES
The partially restored remains of a small palace, dating back to the Goryeo dynasty (918–1392), sit on a hillside in Ganghwa-eup. The palace was completed…
2.37 MILES
This fortress and observation post was one of several built along the coast to guard the Ganghwa strait here during the 13th century at the time of the…
2.81 MILES
Skip across this grassy field beside Ganghwa History Museum to marvel at Bugeun-ri Dolmen (부근리 고인돌), a trio of giant stones hefted into a megalithic tomb …
2.86 MILES
Covering 5000 years of the island’s history, the exhibits at this imaginative museum start with Ganghwa's ancient (and Unesco-listed) dolmen sites and…
5.91 MILES
This multiplex observatory just 2km from North Korea offers prime views into the 'hermit kingdom'. Through binoculars (₩500 for two minutes) you can spy…
8.07 MILES
This temple in Ganghwado’s southeast commands a forested hilltop setting within the walls of Samrangseong Fortress. A free vegetarian lunch is served from…
9.5 MILES
It's a steep one-hour climb, with more than 900 steps, to reach the top of scenic Mani-san (469m). At its summit you'll find Chamseongdan (참성단; 10am to…
9.59 MILES
Situated high in the pine-forested hills of the west-coast island of Seongmodo, this temple has some superbly ornate painting on the eaves of its…