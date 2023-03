Covering 5000 years of the island’s history, the exhibits at this imaginative museum start with Ganghwa's ancient (and Unesco-listed) dolmen sites and continue up to the US Navy attack on the island in 1871.

Your ticket also gets you into the Ganghwa Natural History Museum next door, an ambitious little place containing a sperm-whale skeleton and some competent taxidermy. Both are a 20-minute bus ride from Ganghwa bus terminal.