Awaiting the next departure to Pyongyang (and onward trans-Eurasian intercontinental travel), Dorasan train station stands as a symbol of hope for the eventual reunification of the two Koreas. The shiny new international customs facilities built in 2002 remain unused.

Added in 2015, the Dorasan Unification Platform has an optimistic exhibition on German reunification that's housed in an old train carriage, and a clock counting the hours since the Korean peninsula has been officially divided.