Peer through binoculars for a voyeuristic glimpse into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK; North Korea). On a clear day you can make out Kaesong city and Kaesong Industrial Complex, where for a time cheap North Korean labourers were employed by South Korean conglomerates. You'll also spot the 160m-high North Korean flag in Gijeong-dong, facing South Korea's paltry 98m erection.