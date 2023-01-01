Inwangsan Guksadang

Top choice in Northern Seoul

This ornate shrine atop Inwangsan is one of Seoul's most important sites for shamanism, Korea's ancient, highly ritualised and somewhat taboo folk religion. If you're lucky, you might witness a gut (service) performed by female mudang (shamans), invoking the spirits to bless a marriage, bring good fortune or cure illness. The Japanese demolished the original shrine on Namsan in 1925, and it was rebuilt here.

With its turquoise-painted doors, the shrine is just past Seonamjeong (선암정사), a temple with bell pavilion and gates painted with a pair of traditional door guardians.

